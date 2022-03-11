Uttar Pradesh 2022: 33 Muslims in new Assembly, 31 miss by a whisker

[Mohammed Abdullah Azam Khan with SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav in a file photo.]
Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: The newly elected Uttar Pradesh Assembly will have 33 Muslims in the house of 403, as per the final result of the 2022 UP Polls announced by the Election Commission of India Thursday.
A total of 24 Muslims had won the election in 2017. It was the second lowest number in the history of Uttar Pradesh Assembly and down by 45 if compared with the strength of Muslims in the 2012 Assembly.
This time around Muslims have improved their representation in the Uttar Pradesh by 08. But for the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) , and at few places other parties, the number of Muslims in the Uttar Pradesh assembly could have been doubled.
This is because as many as 31 Muslims who contested the 2022 UP Elections lost their seat by a whisker, and by the margin of votes which is far less than the votes polled by their rivals in the BSP.
During the electioneering process, it was alleged that Mayawati’s BSP was fielding candidates and giving tickets in such a way that could prove damaging for Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates – especially the Muslims in the race. A quick analysis of the 2022 UP Election result proves this was correct.
It was also alleged that Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM is in the electoral race to divide Muslim votes. If it was really a design then the election result analysis proved otherwise.
The 2022 UP election results also showed that Muslims in the state rejected Team Owaisi. Not only that Guddu Jamali, the one man who was sure to win the 2022 elections, AIMIM Uttar Pradesh President Shaukat Ali had to surrender his deposit.
1.Mehboob Ali of Samajwadi Party from Amroha
2. Ataur Rehman of SP from Baheri
3. Umar Ali Khan of SP from Behat
4. Zahid of SP from Bhadohi
5. Shazil Islam Ansari of SP from Bhojipura
6. Mohammad Faheem Irfan of SP from Bilari
7. Naseer Ahmad Khan of SP from Chamraua
8. Saiyada Khatoon of SP from Domariyaganj
9. Nafees Ahmad of SP from Gopalpur
10. Mohd Tahir Khan of SP from Isauli
11. Mohd. Arshad Khan of SP from Jaunpur
12. Nahid Hasan of SP from Kairana
13. Mohammad Hasan of SP from Kanpur Cantt.
14. Kamal Akhtar of SP from Kanth
15. Shahid Manzoor of SP from Kithore
16. Zia Ur Rehman Barq of SP from Kundarki
17. Armaan Khan of SP from Lucknow West
18. Abbas Ansari of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party from Mau
19. Rafiq Ansari of SP from Meerut
20. Suhaib Alias Mannu Ansari of SP from Mohammadabad
21. Mohd Nasir of SP from Moradabad Rural
22. Tasleem Ahmad of SP from Najibabad
23. Alam Badi of SP from Nizamabad
24. Nadira Sultan of SP from Patiyali
25. Fareed Mahfooz Kidwai of SP from Ram Nagar by 261 votes
26. Mohammad Azam Khan of SP from Rampur
27. Iqbal Mehmood of SP from Sambhal
28. Ziyauddin Rizvi of SP from Sikanderpur
29. Haji Irfan Solanki of SP from Sishamau
30. Ghulam Mohammad of RLD from Siwalkhas
31. Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan of SP from Suar
32. Navab Jan of SP from Thakurdwara
33. Ashraf Ali Khan of RLD from Thana Bhawan
1. Shabbir Abbas of BSP from Agra North
2. Zafar Alam of SP from Aligarh [Razia Khan of BSP polled 18273 votes]
3. Rais Ahmad of SP from Badaun [Rajesh Kumar Singh of BSP polled 23135 votes]
4. Mohd Ahmed Hameed of RLD from Baghpat [Arun Kasana of BSP polled 12863 votes]
5. Yasar Shah of SP from Bahraich by 4078 votes [Naeem of BSP polled 10299 votes, Rashid Jamil of AIMIM polled 2240 votes]
6. Arshad Jamal Siddiqui of SP from Bhojpur
7. Firoz Khan of SP from Bikapur by 5560 votes [Sunil of BSP polled 21385 votes]
8. Afzaal Kausar of SP from Biswan by 10478 votes [Hashim Ali of BSP polled 24086 votes]
9. Mohammad Yunus of SP from Bulandshahr by 25830 votes [Mohd. Mobin Kallu Qureshi of BSP got 24373 votes]
10. Naim ul Hasan of SP from Dhampur by 203 votes [Thakur Moolchand Chauhan of BSP got 38993 votes]
11. Aslam Ali of SP from Dhaulana by 12628 votes [Basit of BSP got 32999 votes]
12. Saifurrahaman Urf Chhuttan Bhai of SP from Firozabad by 32955 votes [Shazia Hasan of BSP got 37643 votes]
13. Shaz Ishaq of SP from Koil by 5028 votes [Mohd Bilal of BSP got 23016 votes]
14. Sultan Beg of SP from Meerganj
15. Mohd Adil of SP from Meerut South by 7942 votes [Dilshad Ali of BSP got 39857 votes]
16. Daud Ahmad of SP from Mohammdi by 4871 votes [Shakeel Ahmad Siddiqui of BSP polled 31144 votes]
17. Mohd Yusuf Ansari of SP from Moradabad Nagar by 782 votes [Irshad Hussain of BSP polled 14013 votes, Rizwan Qureshi of Congress polled 5351 votes and Waqi Rasheed of AIMIM polled 2661 votes]
18. Ansar Ahmad of SP from Phaphamau by 14324 votes [Om Prakash of BSP got 27286 votes]
19. Mohd.Mujataba Siddiqui of SP from Phulpur by 2732 votes [Ram Taulan Yadav of BSP has polled 33036 votes]
20. Fasiha Manzar Ghazala Lari of SP from Rampur Karkhana by 14670 votes [Pushpa Shahi of BSP got 30493 votes]
21. Musarrat Ali of BSP from Sahaswan (defeated by SP candidate)
22. Abdul Mannan of BSP from Sandila by 37103 votes [Sunil Arkvanshi of SBSP got 24655 votes]
23. Mohd Asif Khan of SP from Shahabad by 6479 votes [Ahivran of BSP polled 37475 votes]
24. Tanveer Khan of SP from Shahjahanpur by 9313 votes [Sarvesh Chandra Dhandhu of BSP got 8726 votes]
25. Mohhamad Aslam Rainee of SP from Shrawasti by 1457 votes [Muhammad Ramjan of Congress and Ahtishamul Haque Khan of Peace Party have together polled 8125 votes]
26. Haidar Ali Khan Alias Hamza Mian of Apna Dal defeated by Azam Khan
27. Dilnawaz Khan of RLD from Syana
28. Mohd Naim of SP from Tiloi
29. Zeba Rizwan Independent from Tulsipur by 35781 votes [Abdul Mashhood Khan of SP got 42815 votes]
30. Hasib Khan of SP from Utraula by 21769 votes [Dhirendra Pratap Singh Urf Dhiru Singh of Congress polled 12944 votes and Ram Pratap of BSP got 9669 votes]
31. Ashfaque of SP from Varanasi North
