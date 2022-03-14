Bihar Inter 2022 Result: BSEB to conduct 12th toppers interview from today

BSEB Bihar Inter 2022 Result: In a novel move, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct the interview of the students who have topped the 12th Intermediate Exam conducted in the month of February 2022.
Citing unnamed board officials, multiple media reports said that BSEB Bihar will call all the toppers to its Patna office for verification before declaring the result of 2022 Inter exams.
Besides physical verification of the toppers, the board will match their handwriting, conduct IQ test and take oral and viva-voce examination from March 13 to 15, 2022, the media reports claimed.
BSEB Bihar is conducting interview of the likely toppers of the 2022 Intermediate Class 12th as there were reports of rigging and malpractices in the past.
Previous toppers had also failed to answer simple queries of the media personnel post result announcement.
“This was a major embarrassment for the board when we saw toppers failing to answer basic questions related to their subjects. Verification of the likely toppers before declaration of the result hence becomes important”, a board official said requesting anonymity.
BSEB Bihar has not confirmed any date to announce Class 12th Inter result this year. The media reports however said the evaluation process has been completed and the result data has been submitted to the board headquarters by respective staff and examiners.
The reports said the re-verification of answer sheets of the students has also been completed.
Accordingly, the reports claimed, 12th Inter result 2022 could be declared before Holi scheduled to be celebrated on March 17, 2022.
“BSEB Bihar 12th Inter result of all streams including Science, Commerce and Arts could be declared on March 16 or 17”, a board official said, though the board is yet to officially confirm the exact date and time.
Once declared the result will be available for download on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
About 13 lakh students from different districts of Bihar had appeared for 12th Intermediate exams conducted from Feb 17 to 24,2022.
BSEB Bihar had declared on March 24, 2021 the result of 12th Inter 2021 exam in a record 40 days. The overall pass percentage in 2021 was 78.04 per cent - a drop by about 2.4 per cent as compared to 80.44 per cent the board registered in 2020.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.