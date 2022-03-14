JEE Main April 2022 deferred by a week, check new dates

JEE Main April 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed and rescheduled by a week Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1 to be held in April 2022 as the earlier dates clashed with board exams in some state.
“In view of the persistent demand from the student community and in their support, National Testing Agency has decided to reschedule the dates of JEE (Main) 2022 Session 1”, the examination conducting authority said.
As per the original schedule released by the NTA, JEE Mai April 2022 was supposed to be held from April 16 to 21, 2022. As per the revised schedule, the exam will be held on April 21, 24, 25 and 29, and on May 01 and 04, 2022.
“The admit card will be released in the 2nd week of April”, the NTA said in a notification released today.
There is no change in JEE Main Session 2 which is schedule to be held from May 24 to 29, 2022.
Meanwhile registration for JEE Main Session 1 is underway. The candidates who have so far not able to register can do so before March 31, 202 – the last date of registration.
National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) 2022 for admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions funded by participating State Governments, and other Institutions in 02 sessions.
"In the first session of JEE (Main) - 2022, only Session 1 will be visible and candidates can opt for that. In the next session, Session 2 will be visible, and the candidates can opt for that Session", NTA said.
"The application window for Session 2 will be re-opened as per the details available in the Information Bulletin. Only one Application Form is to be submitted by a candidate for each session. Multiple application forms submitted by a candidate for the same session will not be accepted at any cost", it said.
