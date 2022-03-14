Right to Wear Hijab: Karnataka HC to pronounce verdict Tuesday

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court bench, headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, is slated to pronounce the judgement on the ban imposed on students wearing Hijab on Tuesday morning.
The matter has been listed in the first half of the day.
The three-judge bench, which also comprised Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice Qazi Zaibunnesa Mohiyuddin had reserved the matter for judgement earlier after hearing arguments and counter arguments.
Six students from the Udupi Pre-University College for girls had started a protest over being refused to enter classes wearing a Hijab.
The protest later spread to other districts and became a major controversy, leading to tension, as some Hindu students started coming in saffron scarves.
The Udupi girls approached the High Court demanding that they should be allowed to enter classrooms while wearing Hijab.
Following the HC interim order that said no Hijab or saffron scarf is allowed in the schools and colleges, the petitioners challenged it in the Supreme Court.
However, the apex court refused to hear the matter and asked the petitioners to seek relief from the High Court.
Meanwhile , Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri has allowed a discussion on the matter in Karnataka Assembly Tuesday.
The Speaker allowed discussion on Hijab ban after Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy raised the issue in the Assembly on Monday and demanded that he should be allowed to talk about uniforms at schools and colleges in the state.
