Samajwadi Party to field Dr Kafeel Khan in UP Council polls

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) will be fielding Dr Kafeel Khan, a paediatrician who was among the accused in the 2017 BRD hospital (Gorakhpur) case, as its candidate in the forthcoming Uttar Pradseh MLC polls from the Deoria-Kushinagar seat.
SP national secretary and spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary has confirmed that Khan will be the party candidate.
Dr Kafeel Khan met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and then tweeted a picture of them together.
"Met honourable former chief minister shri @yadavakhilesh sir and presented him a copy of #TheGorakhpurHospitalTragedy," tweeted Khan.
In November last year, the Uttar Pradesh government terminated the services of Dr Kafeel Khan, a paediatrician at Gorakhpur's Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, where scores of children died due to shortage of oxygen in August 2017.
Khan was arrested along with other doctors and staff members, after several children died due to lack of oxygen at the BRD Medical College and Hospital in August 2017.
Months later, the Allahabad High Court set him free in a verdict on September 1, 2020, calling his detention "not sustainable in the eye of law".
The court said the invocation of NSA was based on a "selective reading and selective mention of few phrases from the speech ignoring its true intent".
