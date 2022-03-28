BJP MLA stands up for Karnataka Muslim traders, says boycott call is wrong

Belagavi (Karnataka): Amid the call to boycott Muslim traders near temples, BJP legislator from Belagavi Anil Benake on Monday said that he will not let economic apartheid to be imposed on Muslim merchants.
On the other hand, the ruling BJP government has made it clear that it will not take any action against temple authorities for not allowing non-Hindu merchants in temple premises and religious fairs.
"It is wrong to tell people to make their purchases only from certain shops. There is no question of ban on Muslim merchants in the fairs. We will not stop them," Benake said.
"All have freedom to carry out business as per their choice. The people should decide from where they want to buy," he said further.
Belagavi MLA Anil Benake had earlier welcomed some Hijab and burqa clad students by offering them flowers. Later, these students removed Hijab and burqa and attended the SSLC (Class 10) exams that began Monday.
Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal wing of Gundlupet town in Chamarajanagar district has submitted a memorandum to district authorities to not allow non-Hindus in the historical Shri Himavad Gopalaswamy Hill fare.
The right-wing outfit has also demanded that the shops and commercial establishments of Muslim merchants at the foothills must be removed immediately.
The ban on non-Hindus, especially Muslim merchants, in religious fairs and temple premises is being vigorously pursued by right-wing Hindu extremist organisations after protests erupted over the High Court ruling on Hijab ban.
