Ramadan 2022 Moon sighting in Saudi Arabia Friday

Makkah: Saudi Arabia has officially asked local citizens to spot and report if any the new moon of Ramadan – the holy month of fasting, on Friday 29th of Shaban 1443 AH corresponding to April 1, 2022.
"The Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has asked citizens and residents in the Kingdom to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1443 on the evening of Friday, 29th Sha’ban 1443 according to Umm Al Qura Calendar corresponding to April 1st, 2022 and report any sightings to their nearest court", haramainsharifain.com said in a report.
"The Supreme Court’s special session will sit and deliberate on Friday evening the results of the crescent search and will issue a decision shortly after Isha Prayers", the portal added.
The Kingdom’s main observations are made from Sudair and Tumair and sightings from these cities are part of the official decision.
The Royal Court makes the official announcement on State Television. However the confirmation of moon sightings gets leaked and spread on social media before the official announcement.
Islamic Calendar is based on lunar system. Under this system, a new month begins with sighting of moon on 29th of every month. If the crescent is spotted on 29th, the prevailing month ends and the new month begin on the next day.
However, if the moon is not spotted on 29th, the next day is counted as the 30th day of the prevailing month and the new month starts a day later.
Accordingly, Ramadan 2022 fasting in Saudi Arabia will commence on Saturday April 02, 2022 if the new moon is spotted in the Kingdom on Friday April 01, 2022. Else, the holy month will start on Sunday April 03, 2022.
As for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Syria, Bahrain, Yemen, also for Turkey, Egypt and Palestine, the Ramadan normally starts in the countries along with Saudi Arabia.
Though these countries have their own observatories and moon committees, they normally go with the announcement made by Saudi Arabia.
Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other South Asian countries will spot the Ramadan Moon on Saturday April 02, 2022.
Similarly, Muslims in the United States (USA), United Kingdom (UK), Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, France, Germany and other countries too will start fasting of Ramadan either on Saturday April 02 or Sunday April 03, 2022.
The final decision will be taken on Friday April 01, 2022 by the moon sighting committee operating in these countries.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has allowed foreign pilgrims to perform Umrah in Ramadan after a gap of two years. In a major policy shift, the Kingdom is also issuing Umrah visa and permit to unvaccinated foreigners and local citizens.
