Saudi Arabia allows unvaccinated pilgrims during Ramadan

Makkah: In a major boost for Muslims, especially the foreigners, planning Umrah in Ramadan 2022, Saudi Arabia has lifted all Covid related restrictions on foreign travellers, including mandatory vaccination.
“After 2 years, all travel related restrictions on Umrah/ Ziyarah due to the Pandemic have been lifted”, Haramain Sharifain, official Handle of the News Publication Haramain Sharifain, said in a message posted on Twitter.
“No Vaccination of COVID-19, No PCR, No Quarantine…”, it added.
The announcement made after the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah released Ramadan 2022 Operational Plan for the Two Holy Mosques Monday. The key highlights of the Ramadan Operational Plan are:
• Mataaf will be limited to Umrah Pilgrims
• Wheelchair Pilgrims on first floor
• Sunnah Tawaaf only on first floor
• Return of Iftar Sufras in the Mosques
• Emphasis on monitoring children
“The Mataaf will remain restricted to pilgrims holding an Umrah permit, although Tawaf al-Nafl (voluntary Tawaf) will be permitted on the first floor”, Haramain Sharifain, said.
“Following the issuance and renewal of licences, Iftar sofras will be widely available at the Two Holy Mosques”, it said.
Abdul Rahman Ibn Abdul Aziz al-Sudais, Imam of the Makkah Grand Mosque who also heads The General Presidency of Haramain while addressing a special ceremony organised to release the Ramadan Operational Plan said close to 12,000 workers will serve pilgrims during the Holy month of Ramadan.
“They also included female cadres to serve female pilgrims”, he said.
The General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques will also harness digital services and artificial intelligence to improve services in the holy month.
"We are optimistic about a dazzling season and are open to all, and we welcome opinions and suggestions that serve the Two Holy Mosques and their destination", he said while addressing a special ceremony organised to release the Ramadan Operational Plan.
Saudi Arabia had in the last month announced its decision to allow foreign pilgrims to perform Umrah – lesser pilgrimage to Makkah, during the month of Ramadan this year. Umrah travel during the month of Ramadan was banned due to Covid curbs in 2020 and 2021.
The Kingdom had earlier also announced the beginning of Ramadan from April 2, 2022 (tentatively). The final date will be decided after citing of the Ramadan 1443 AH moon on Friday April 1, 2022.
