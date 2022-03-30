TET Paper Leak: After outrage, MP-PEB orders probe

Bhopal: Days after controversy over alleged leak of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper erupted and protests followed in Bhopal, the Professional Examination Board (PEB) of Madhya Pradesh has written to an expert agency to conduct investigation in the matter.
The PEB is the changed name of Vyapam, which is now known as Staff Selection Board (SSB).
As per sources, a team of PEB reached the institute located in Bilkhiriya area in Bhopal and started the probe in the paper leak. This educational institute was also the examination centre for the MP-TET.
Sources told IANS that the PEB team has doubts that the screenshots were taken from this college during exams.
On Tuesday, the PEB issued a clarification through its official Twitter handle stating that it has received a complaint related to screenshots of test papers going viral.
"A complaint regarding a viral photo of leaked paper of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET-2020) has been received. A letter has been written to an expert agency and a report has been sought. PEB will take a decision after it gets the report. PEB assures that it is committed for transparency," PEB said in an official statement.
However, the controversy related to the alleged paper leak of the TET is heating up. Now, the protesting candidates have alleged that the PEB has removed the answer key within hours of posting it on their website.
Earlier, the screenshot of leaked question papers went viral on the social media. After denying the allegations of leak, PEB posted the answer key of MP-TET tests on its website on Tuesday and removed it within hours.
On Tuesday, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that MAPIT (Madhya Pradesh Agency for Promotion of Information Technology) will conduct an investigation on the charges of paper leak. MAPIT will submit its report to the PEB.
