GPAT 2022 Result – Direct Link to Download

GPAT 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release soon on the official website gpat.nta.nic.in the Result of Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) held on April 09, 2022.
Candidates should note that before the publication of GPAT result on the official website, NTA will release Final Answer Keys. The result will be prepared on the basis of the Final Answer Keys.
“The result will be compiled based on Final Answer Keys. No grievance with regard to Answer Key(s) after Declaration of Result of GPAT 2022 will be entertained”, GPAT Information Bulletin said.
“The raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the Result of GPAT-2022. No Score Card will be dispatched to the candidates and the candidates are advised to download their Score Cards from the website: gpat.nta.nic.in only”, it added.
“There is no provision for rechecking/re-evaluation/re-totalling of the result/score and no query in this regard will be entertained”, it said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: gpat.nta.nic.in.
2. Under e-Services, click on GPAT Score / Rank Card.
3. Enter Application No, Date of Birth, Security Pin and click on submit.
4. Check your result and score and save for future reference.
The NTA had published Provisional answer keys along with candidates’ response (OMR Sheet) and question papers on April 30, 2022. It has asked the candidates to raise objection, if any, on or before May 02, 2022.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) started from February 16, 2022 Online Registration and Application Process for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test. The last date of application was March 17, 2022. GPAT admit card was released two days before the exam.
Candidates should note that the NTA has not officially confirmed any specific date and time to announce GPAT result. It however declares result 2-3 weeks after publication of the Answer Keys.
Accordingly, candidates who had appeared for GPAT 2022 held on April 09 should expect their result any moment. Along with the result, GPAT Merit List will also be released.
“Candidates having same score would be given the same Merit, and the Merit number would be increased by the same number i.e. if there are two candidates at Merit 2, Merit 3 would not be awarded to the next candidate but Merit 4 would be given”, GPAT Information Brochure said.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is an Examination conducting body and will provide GPAT Score 2022. The NTA does not collect the information regarding total number of seats available in the Institutions and reservation criteria followed by the Institutions.
GPAT is a three hours Computer Based Online Test. A few scholarships and other financial assistance in the field of Pharmacy are also given on the basis of GPAT Scores.
The GPAT Score is accepted by all AICTE/Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) approved / affiliated University Departments / Constituent / Affiliated Colleges / Institutions.
