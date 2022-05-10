KVS Class 1 Admission (2022) 3rd List Today - Direct Link

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2022 3rd List for Class 1: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is set to publish on its official website www.kvs.gov.in and on KVS regional websites the KVS Admission Third List 2022 for Class 1 today i.e. Tuesday May 10, 2022.
"Declaration of 3rd list containing names of provisionally selected candidates for admission to Class 1 will be on May 10, 2022", the KVS Admission Schedule 2022-23 said.
1. Go to KVS Admission website : www,kvs.gov.in.
2. Click to check the KV Admission 3rd List 2022 in PDF.
3. Select State and Kendriya Vidyalaya
5. Alternatively, you can also login and check admission status.
6. The KVS 3rd list in PDF can also be downloaded from KVS Regional website.
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has not mentioned any time to release the KV admission Class 1 3rd list. The list however will be published and can be downloaded from the official website anytime by today afternoon.
Parents should also note that KVS 3rd List will be released only if seats remain vacant.
According to KV Admission 2022 revised schedule, declaration of provisional select list of candidates as per priority service category for unreserved seats, if any (keeping the left over reserved seats blocked) will be from May 06 to 17, 2022.
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had released the Class 1 first List and lottery result (draw of lots) on April 29, 2022. KV Class 2nd admission list was released on May 05, 2022.
Online registration and application process for admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya Class I for the academic year 2022-23 was started through official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in from today February 28, 2022. The last date to apply was originally fixed as March 21, 2022, it was however extended till April 11, 2022.
On the other hand, KVS started from April 8, 2022 online registration for Class 2 onwards. Last date for Class II was April 16.
There are about 1200 Kendriya Vidyalayas spread all across India. The primary aim of Kendriya Vidyalayas is to cater to the educational needs of the children of transferable Central Government employees including Defence and Para-Military personnel by providing a common programme of education.
