Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission List 2022 for Class 1 - Direct link to check

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2022-23 List for Class 1: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is set to release on its website www.kvsangathan.nic.in the KV Admission First List 2022 Class 1 today i.e. Friday April 29, 2022.
"Declaration of provisionally selected and waiting list for Class 1 will be on April 29, 2022", the KVS Admission Schedule 2022-23 (Revised) said.
1. Go to KVS Admission website : kvvayusenanagar.edu.in.
2. Click on "Parents are requested to click here to check lottery results"
3. Enter log-in code, date of birth of the child, mobile number and the captcha code as shown in the box.
4. Click on Log-in to check the KV Admission List 2022 in PDF.
5. Alternatively, you can also login and check admission status.
6. The KVS list in PDF can also be downloaded from KVS Regional website.
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has not mentioned any time to release the KV admission Class 1 1st list. The list however will be published and can be downloaded from the official website anytime by today afternoon.
KVS Class 1 admission 2022 round 1 draw and first list was scheduled to be published on April 18. It was however put on hold and rescheduled for today after KVS released new guidelines for admission 2022-23.
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has also revised the date and schedule of the consequent rounds of KV admission.
Accordingly, KV 2nd list and lottery result will be published on May 05 and 3rd list on May 10.
"Second and third lists will be published if seats remain vacant", KVS said in its latest admission notification.
"Last date of admission for all classes except class XI is June 30, 2022", KVS said.
Online registration and application process for admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya Class I for the academic year 2022-23 was started through official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in from today February 28, 2022. The last date to apply was originally fixed as March 21, 2022, it was however extended till April 11, 2022.
On the other hand, KVS started from April 8, 2022 online registration for Class 2 onwards. Last date for Class II was April 16.
There are about 1200 Kendriya Vidyalayas spread all across India. The primary aim of Kendriya Vidyalayas is to cater to the educational needs of the children of transferable Central Government employees including Defence and Para-Military personnel by providing a common programme of education.
