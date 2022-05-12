GUJCET (2022) Result Today - Direct Link To Download

GUJCET 2022 Result: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is set to release GUJCET 2022 Result on its official website gujcet.gseb.org today i.e. Thursday May 12.
1. Click here to go to the official website: gujcet.gseb.org.
2. Click on the link marked as 'GUJCET Result'
3. Enter registered mobile number or email ID
4. Enter birth date in the given format
5. Enter the captcha code
6. Click on the link to download the answer key and raise objection if any
Candidates who appeared for the exam should also note that GUJCET 2022 result will be prepared based on the final answer keys.
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board had conducted GUJCET on April 18, 2022.
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board had released GUJCET 2022 Provisional Answer Key on its official website gujcet.gseb.org on April 28, 2022.
Along with GUJCET result, GSEB will also release Gujarat board 12th exam result today at 10:00 am.
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) conducts GUJCET for admission in First Year Engineering and Pharmacy courses.
