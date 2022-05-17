Assam 11th Board Exam (2022) postponed due to floods

Guwahati: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Tuesday postponed the Class 11 board exam due to the pre-monsoon floods in the state.
A notification issued by the AHSEC controller of examinations, Pankaj Borthakur, stated the Higher Secondary First Year (Class 11) examinations that were scheduled to be held from May 18 to 21, 2022 have been suspended till further order due to prevailing inclement weather, and in view of damages caused by the natural calamities in the state.
Nearly 2.5 lakh students registered themselves for the Class 11 exams.
Assam's Dima Hasao district is the worst-hit by the pre-monsoon rain.
The district has witnessed a number of landslides at multiple locations in the last few days.
The rail and road connectivity is cut off in the district.
People are facing a shortage of food and other necessary commodities.
Assam Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan also could not to reach district headquarters Haflong, and had to return back mid-way.
Borthakur also said all examinations in Dima Hasao district from May 18 to June 1 have been suspended.
