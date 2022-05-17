Top official sacked for leaking Gyanvapi Masjid survey info

Varanasi: The Varanasi court, hearing the Gyanvapi mosque survey matter, on Tuesday removed Ajay Mishra from the post of Advocate Commissioner, reportedly for leaking information about the video survey to the media.
Vishal Singh has been elevated to the post of Advocate Commissioner.
Meanwhile, the court has granted two days' time to the advocate commissioner to file the report on the video survey.
In a related development, a 2010 video of Gyanvapi Masjid pond is widely shared on social media and other platforms.
The video shows the masjid committee members cleaning the pond where a broken fountain is clearly visible.
The members of the said committee claimed that the 'shivling' that the surverys were claiming to have discovered is actuallu the broken fountain. (Watch the video here.)
On the other hand, the Hindu petitioners have filed a new petition in the Varanasi court, seeking demolition of a wall located between what they call 'Nandi' statue and the 'Shivling' that they claim to have found during the video survey.
The petitioners said that a wall and debris surrounding the alleged 'shivling' should be demolished and a fresh survey should be held to verify the facts. The wall is located on the eastern side of the mosque.
The court has admitted the petition for hearing.
