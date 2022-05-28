CUET (UG) 2022 Registration: Last date extended for 2nd time

CUET UG Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to apply for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for second time.
As per the CUET Notification released earlier, the last date of application was fixed as May 06, 2022. It was however extended till May 22, 2022 when the registration was closed.
The NTA however re-opened the registration window on Friday May 27, 2022 and said students who could not register so far can do so on or before May 31, 2022.
"In view of the representations received from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to submit their Online Application Form for CUET (UG) - 2022, National Testing Agency has decided to provide the opportunity to the candidates to fill up the Online Application Form of CUET (UG) - 2022 from May 27 to 31, 2022 till 09:00 PM", the NTA said in a notification.
"Already registered candidates who were unable to submit or complete their application form can log in using the application number and password to complete their application process. The candidates are allowed to submit the application form latest by 31 May 2022 (up to 09:00 P.M.)", the NTA said.
"Thereafter, no new registration, application submission, and no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances", it added.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in
2. Click on the link for online CUET application form
3. Read carefully the given instructions before proceeding
4. Fill the form and submit
1. Click here to go to the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in
2. Click on the link for online CUET application form
3. Read carefully the given instructions before proceeding
4. Fill the form and submit
The NTA is conducting for the first time in 2022 Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission in all Undergraduate (UG) courses run by various central universities.
Candidates should note that NTA has not announced the date of exam. It has however said CUET UG will be conducted on multiple days in two shifts in first and second week of July, 2022, depending on the number of candidates and languages/tests taken by them.
According to the NTA sources, around 11,51,319 candidates have registered and 9,13,540 have paid the application fee for CUET-UG till May 22, making it one of the largest online exams in the country.
Candidates can refer CUET Information Brochure for exam pattern, syllabus, eligibility, test centre related information and other details.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.