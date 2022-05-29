SEBA HSLC 10th result 2022 likely on this date

SEBA HSLC 2022 Result Date: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) is likely to declare the result of HSLC/AHM Class 10th Examination 2022 on its official website sebaonline.org as well as on a number of other websites in first week of June.
Seba HSLC result 2022 will be declared on the official website and can also be checked via SMS and using SEBA Result App.
The Assam board will release soon an official notification confirming the exact date and time of 10th result declaration, SEBA sources said.
Students should note that SEBA Class 10 HSLC and AHM 2022 result will be declared on official websites sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. Printed marksheet will be handed over to students in their respective schools.
Multiple media reports have claimed that SEBA Assam has completed the evaluation of answer sheets, and the 10th result of both school and madrasa students is in its final stage of preparation.
Though the board has not yet confirm the date and time reports citing SEBA sources said the result could be declared on or before June 04, 2022.
In 2021, HSLC result was prepared based on internal assessment because of Covid 19. The result was declared on July 30 when the board registered an overall pass percentage of 93.01.
The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) had declared the result of HSLC/AHM Class 10 Matric Examination 2020 on June 06 when the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 68.80%.
As many as 41 students from different schools of Assam state have figured in the SEBA HSLC Merit List 2020 released by the state board.
In 2019, SEBA Class 10th result was declared on May 15. Meghashree Borah had topped the Assam board Class 10 exams 2019.
Chinmoy Hazarika and Pratyashi Medhi had secured second position by scoring 593 out of 600. Scoring 591 marks, Anushree Bhuyan and Afreen Ahmed have secured the 3rd rank in the SEBA 2019 Merit List.
