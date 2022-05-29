WBJEE 2022 Result - Direct Link to Check

WBJEE 2022 Result Date: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is set to release on its official websitewbjeeb.nic.in soon the result and Final Answer Key of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) 2022 held on April 30 this year.
Candidates who had appeared for WBJEE 2022 should note that the West Bengal board will release the Final Answer Key before declaration of the result.
WBJEE final answer key will be prepared based on the objection raise if any on the provisional answer key released earlier.
The WBJEE board had published the OMR sheet and candidates responses on its official website on May 26 and candidates were asked to raise objections till 11:59 PM on May 28, 2022.
The WBJEE board will now assess the objections received and prepare the final answer keys and the result accordingly.
Students who had appeared for WBJEE 2022 should note that the board has not yet confirmed the exact date and time of result declaration. It however releases 7 to 10 days after the closure of objection window.
As the last date of raising objection was May 28, students can expect WBJEE result in June 1st week – most probably on or before June 05, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.
2. Click on the tab marked as “WBJEE Result (2022)”
3. Select one of the two options – Through Application Number and Password or Date of Birth.
4. Sign-in using the details as per your selection.
5. Follow the instructions to proceed.
6. Check the Rank card and WBJEE result
The result will be accompanied by Merit List, Rank Cards and WBJEE score. WBJEE rank and score are important as they are used for admission counselling. WBJEE Counselling schedule will be published soon after the result declaration.
WBJEE is the common entrance examination for admission in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses.
