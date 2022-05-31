Covid Update: Singapore registers 2,389 new cases

Singapore: Singapore reported 2,389 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 1,298,309.
Of the new cases reported on Monday, 208 cases were detected through PCR tests and 2,181 through antigen rapid tests, according to statistics released by the Health Ministry.
Among the PCR cases, 200 were local transmissions and eight were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, there were 2,106 local transmissions and 75 imported cases, respectively.
A total of 337 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with nine cases in intensive care units, Xinhua news agency reported.
Three deaths were reported from Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 1,386, the Ministry said.
The global coronavirus caseload Tuesday topped 528.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.28 million and vaccinations to over 11.38 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 528,311,949 and 6,286,120, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered increased to 11,380,282,743.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 83,969,313 and 1,004,692, respectively, according to the CSSE.
India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,147,530.
The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (30,921,145), France (29,631,816), Germany (26,200,663), the UK (22,463,243), South Korea (18,067,669), Russia (18,048,085), Italy (17,355,119), Turkey (15,069,034), Spain (12,280,345) and Vietnam (10,715,247).
The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (666,319), India (524,539), Russia (371,141), Mexico (324,768), Peru (213,145), the UK (179,126), Italy (166,476), Indonesia (156,556), France (149,168), Iran (141,302), Colombia (139,854), Germany (138,781), Argentina (128,825), Poland (116,305), Spain (106,105) and South Africa (101,128).
