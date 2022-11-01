MAH Direct 2nd yr Engineering 2022 Final Merit List - Check Here

Maharashtra CET Cell Direct 2nd Year Engineering (DSE) Final Merit List 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish today i.e. Tuesday November 01, 2022 on its official website dse22.mahacet.org.in Final Merit List of students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering (B.E and B.Tech) for the academic year 2022-23.
Candidates should note that DSE 22 Merit List released today will be Final. Maharashtra CET Cell had released on October 27, 2022 Provisional Merit List of candidates applying for Direct Second Year Engineering Admission 2022.
Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell will also release today seat matrix giving the details of vacant seats in different colleges.
After the release of DSE 2022 Final Merit List and seat matrix today, candidates will be able to submit option form and college choices.
The date and schedule of Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the candidate is from November 02 to 04, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dse2022.mahacet.org.in.
2. Click on "DSE BE/BTech Final Merit List" on the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with DSE22 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates are required to read carefully the Seat Matrix before submitting DSE 2022 Option Form. This is important as allotment of seats will be done based on options submitted by the candidates.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had released on its official website dse2022.mahacet.org.in the Notification, simultaneously starting online registration for Admission to Direct Second Year (DSE) Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering and Technology (B.E. and B.Tech) for the year 2022-23 from October 11, 2022.
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State / All India / NRI / OCI / PIO / CIWGC / FN candidates): October 11 to 21, 2022.
• Display of DSE 2022 Provisional Merit List: October 27, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: November 01, 2022.
• Display of DSE22 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: November 01, 2022.
• Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the candidate is from November 02 to 04, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of DSE 22 CAP Round I: November 07, 2022.
• Reporting and admission confirmation CAP Round 1: November 08 to 11, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : November 11, 2022.
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: November 16, 2022.
Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in Engineering and Technology (DSE 2022) started after MHT CET result that was declared on September 15, 2022.
Candidates passing Polytechnic Diploma Courses in Engineering (Civil, Information Technology IT, Mechanical, Production, Electrical and Electronics) or selected course in BSc with approved subjects are eligible for admission in Direct Second Year Engineering admission.
Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2022-2023 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.
