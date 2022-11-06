Tragic Story: Hindu girl hangs self after Muslim boyfriend beaten to death

[Image for representation]
Saharanpur UP: A 19-year-old college-going Hindu girl hanged herself to death hours after her family mercilessly beat her Muslim boyfriend to death after calling him to their house.
The girl Tannu Saini, (19) a BSc student, and the boy Zia-Ur-Rehman (20) were classmates and were having an inter-faith love affair.
The incident happened at the Islampur locality of Rampur Maniharan region in UP’s Saharanpur district on Wednesday, November 2.
Zia’s father, Ayub Ahmad, who runs a grocery shop, said:
“The girl’s family called my son to their house on Tuesday. They brutally thrashed him and left him outside the house. After someone informed us, we rushed to the spot and saw him lying on the ground."
“The girl’s family called my son to their house on Tuesday. They brutally thrashed him and left him outside the house. After someone informed us, we rushed to the spot and saw him lying on the ground."
"We took him to a hospital, from where he was referred to a higher medical center in Dehradun, where he died on Wednesday.”
"We took him to a hospital, from where he was referred to a higher medical center in Dehradun, where he died on Wednesday.”
The girl Tannu Saini, seeing the brutalized condition of her boyfriend Zia-Ur-Rehman shut herself in a room and hanged herself to death.
The autopsy report of the girl mentions death due to hanging, tying a rope with the ceiling fan and neck.
Soon after news of the deaths spread, local markets remained shut fearing communal unrest as the couple belonged to different faiths.
Saharanpur SSP Vipin Tada said;
“Police force was deployed in the locality to control the situation and a probe is ordered. Action will be taken accordingly after receiving the postmortem report of the dead man.”
“Police force was deployed in the locality to control the situation and a probe is ordered. Action will be taken accordingly after receiving the postmortem report of the dead man.”
He further said:
“We are yet to receive any complaint from either family and therefore no FIR is filed in this case."
“We are yet to receive any complaint from either family and therefore no FIR is filed in this case."
[Syed Ali Mujtaba is a journalist. He can be contacted at syedalimujtaba2007@gmail.com]
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.