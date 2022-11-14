Demolish 'mosque like' bus stands, or we will: Karnataka BJP MP asks admin

Mysuru: BJP MP representing the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency, Pratap Simha, triggered a row on Monday after he issued a warning to the authorities to bring down dome-shaped bus shelters.
Simha threatened that if the concerned engineers fail to do so, he would himself bring a bulldozer and raze them as they look like mosques.
Speaking at a public function in Mysuru, Simha slammed the construction of the dome-shaped bus shelters in the limits of Krishnaraja Assembly constituency in Mysuru.
"If there is a big dome structure with two small domes on either side, it is considered a mosque. I have given three to four days' deadline to the concerned engineers to demolish the structures," Simha stated.
"If they don't demolish them, I will take a JCB myself and bring them down," he added.
"Let us strive towards the development of Mysuru. The kings of Mysuru have passed on a legacy. The administration should work respecting that. All structures should symbolise 'bhakthi' towards goddesses Chamundeshwari," Simha said.
Photos of the bus shelters have gone viral on social media.
