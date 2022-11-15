AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration, Choice Filling Date Extended

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1: AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has extended through its official website aaccc.gov.in till Tuesday November 15, 2022 Online Registration for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Round 1.
The candidates who have not registered so far can do rgistration on official website aaccc.gov.in.
AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC), which conducts counselling for admission in BAMS, BUMS, BHMS and other AYUSH Courses, operates under the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH).
AACCC had earlier started online regitration from November 10, 2022 and Choice Filling and Locking by the registered candidates from November 11, 2022.\\
As per the revised schedule, the last date of rgeistration has been extended till 03:00 pm November 15 whereas the last date anf time of choice filling and locking have been extended till 11:55 pm November 15, 2022.
"Payment facility will be available till 06:00 PM of 15th November, 2022 as per Server Time", the AACCC said.
According to the schedule announced by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC), processing of 1st Round seat allotments will be done on November 16 and 17.
Allotment Result of AYUSH NEET UG 2022 counselling Round 1 will be released on November 18, 2022.
Students will be required to report at the allotted college within eight days from November 18 to 25, 2022.
Registration for round 2 AYUSH NEET counselling will start on December 01, 2022, as per the revised schedule released by the AACCC on its official website.
Online Admission Counselling for AYUSH BHMS, BAMS, BUMS and BSMS courses is done in online mode by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC). It had earlier released the Seat Matrix for admission in first year.
Candidates who are not allotted a seat in first and second round should note that Online Registration for MOP up (3rd) Round will start on December 23, 2022. The result of Mop Up Round will be declared on December 31, 2022.
