Anwar Ibrahim named 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur: Anwar Ibrahim, the leader of Malaysia's Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, has been named as the 10th Prime Minister of the country, the National Palace said on Thursday in a statement.
The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. (local time) at the Palace, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.
King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said in the statement that Anwar's appointment was in line with the constitution, under which the king may appoint at his discretion any MP whom he believes to have majority support as a Prime Minister.
Members of the public are also reminded to remain calm and the king also advised the new prime minister not to inflict further political calamity on the people and to build a stable government.
All MPs are also reminded to stand in solidarity and give their commitment and make it a priority to serve the people.
Malaysia had been in a political stalemate following the indecisive results of a snap national polls on November 19, with no political coalition or party securing enough seats in the lower house of parliament to form a government on its own.
The king held several audiences with the heads of major political coalitions in a bid to break the stalemate and convened the conference of rulers to deliberate on the matter.
Following the meeting Anwar, whose PH coalition won the most seats in Saturday's election with 82, was named as the Southeast Asian country's new premier, allowing the formation of a new government.
The lower house of the parliament has 222 seats and the voting for one has been postponed due to the sudden death of a candidate.
Of the major political coalitions contesting the 221 seats, Perikatan Nasional won 73, Barisan Nasional 30, and GPS, the group of parties from the northern Borneo state of Sarawak, 23, according to the election commission of Malaysia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Anwar Ibrahim on being elected as the Prime Minister of Malaysia.
"Congratulations Dato' Seri @anwaribrahim on your election as the Prime Minister of Malaysia. I look forward to working closely together to further strengthen India-Malaysia Enhanced Strategic Partnership," Modi tweeted.
Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama has written to Anwar Ibrahim to congratulate him on becoming the Prime Minister of Malaysia.
"I had the pleasure of visiting your beautiful country in 1982,"when I was invited to speak on peace and universal responsibility. I was also happy to have the opportunity of exchanging views with the late Prime Minister Tunku Abdul Rahman and other leaders.
"These are very challenging times. It is my hope that Malaysia will continue to prosper and make a significant contribution to the peace and stability of our increasingly inter-connected world.
"I wish you every success in meeting the challenges that lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of Malaysia," he wrote in the letter.
He ended by offering Ibrahim his prayers and good wishes.
