At least 10 dead in Chesapeake Walmart shooting

Washington: At least 10 people have died and a number of others left injuried after a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, police said on Wednesday.
According to Chesapeake police, a call reporting the shooting came in at 10.12 p.m. on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.
The number of fatalities and injuries remains unclear, but the gunman is said to have died, local media reports said.
However according to BBC, at least 10 people have died in another shooting incident in the United States.
Reports said the gunman, a store manager, opened fire then turned the gun on himself and is now dead.
"We believe it is a single shooter and that single shooter is deceased at this time," Chesapeake Police Department officer Leo Kosinski told reporters at the scene.
There is reportedly a large police response outside the supermarket, with dozens of emergency vehicles on the scene.
Police are going through the Walmart building and residents have been asked to steer clear.
Virginia state Senator Louise Lucas, who represents the region, said she was "absolutely heartbroken that America's latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight", according to AFP.
"I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives," she said on Twitter.
