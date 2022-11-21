Watch: Iranian players refuse to sing National anthem at FIFA WC Qatar 2022

[Iran and England, both in the Group B, are playing their opening match in the FIFA World Cup 2022 at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha today.]
FIFA World Cup 2022: To show solidarity with those protesting against the government, Iranian players decided not to sing their National anthem ahead of their opening game of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Monday 21 November.
Iran and England, both in the Group B, are playing their opening match in the FIFA World Cup 2022 at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha today.
National anthem of the two countries is played before the start of every match. However, the 11 Iranian players stood impassively and grim-faced during the national anthem being played at the stadium, reported news agency AFP.
Earlier, Iran's captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh had said the team would collectively decide if the players will sing the Iranian national anthem to register their support for the anti-governmental protesters in Iran.
Iran has recently been rocked by two months of nationwide protests since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in morality police custody on 16 September. More than 300 people have been so far died in the protest, according to human rights organisations.
Mahsa Amini had died in police custody three days after her arrest in Tehran over an alleged breach of the Islamic republic's dress code for women. This included the mandatory hijab headscarf.
On Thursday, the protesters burnt the residence of late Ayatollah Khomeini. Ayatollah Khomeini had led the "Islamic revolution" in Iran. His old home was converted into a museum to showcase his legacy.
Football World Cup began in Qatar Sunday after a glittering opening ceremony. The opening match was played betwee the host Qatar and Ecuador which the latter won 2-0.
Breaking: Iran national football club stand mournfully and refuse to sing national anthem of clerical regime during first match against England at World Cup 2022 in act of protest against Khamenei henchmen’s violence pic.twitter.com/qPmX2hdMKP— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) November 21, 2022
