Customers Reviews About All-in-One Video Conferencing Platform for Businesses in India iMind

India has become the third largest ecosystem for startups in the world, with 69,000 647 DPIIT-recognized startups in XNUMX districts.
But it takes a lot of money to turn an idea into a real business or to scale a startup into a stable company. Sometimes your savings are not enough so investments can help.
Investments are not the goal but the means. To get funding, the startup founder must have a good idea of what they need the money for. It is almost impossible to get a loan from a bank for your first project. Lending institutions do not finance start-up projects because it is a big risk for them. However, you have several ways to find investment for your startup. We will tell you about them.
Unfortunately, despite the number of success stories of startups in India, many ideas have remained unrealized because of the wrong approach to finding an investor.
You should learn a simple truth: an investor is a person not just a bag of money. They need a good reason for investing money in your business. That's why you need to convince them using your eloquence skills. Since investors often live in other cities and countries, it is possible to discuss business matters with them via video calls so you need a high-quality service.
The special iMind service that is rapidly gaining popularity and has already been appreciated by the clients, fits this definition. You can read iMind reviews to make sure of this. On iMind's official Facebook account, you can find out why users like this service so much and why they recommend it.
Start your search for an investor from friends and acquaintances. Call the contacts in your phone book and tell friends and relatives about your business idea. The more you talk about the startup, the better your chances of finding an investor. However, always separate the personal from the professional. Before accepting money from people close to you, make sure they are willing to share your risks.
These are private venture investors. There are a large number of such investors in the Republic of India. They are interested not only in investing financial resources in fresh ideas, but also in sharing their experience and knowledge with project participants.
So they provide startups with financial and expert support. Business angels often become full-fledged mentors for projects, share their experiences, and receive a share in the company. To contact business angels, use contacts from official community websites or write to them on social networks.
Finding an investor is possible through business incubators. These are organizations created to support startups. They help businesses with:
• office rentals;
• provide access to equipment and databases;
• advise on taxation and legal issues;
• ensure connections with partners and investors.
• office rentals;
• provide access to equipment and databases;
• advise on taxation and legal issues;
• ensure connections with partners and investors.
They differ from business angels as they do not invest their money in projects.
Accelerators, like incubators, specialize in developing startups and attracting investment. They support projects that are already working steadily and help startups to scale up. These programs usually run for three to six months. Then a demo day is held when the project is presented to investors.
Gratuitous investment is a coveted prize for any startup. To get it, you have to choose a contest organizer (it is usually a private or state foundation), send an application, and pass the selection process.
The grant is always given for certain tasks, such as renting premises. If they do not coincide with your goals, there is no point in participating. Keep in mind that foundations will keep track of what you spend your prize money on.
An investor or business angel association is another way to raise money for the growth and development of your project. The organizers of such communities look for promising ideas and tell investors about them at forums and thematic meetings. Interesting projects receive joint financing simultaneously from several partners (syndicated deals).
Crowdfunding is the collective financing of various projects. It is used by aspiring startups to raise money from many individuals through special crowdfunding sites. You just need to develop an investment proposal, publish it on one of the platforms, and start raising money.
As we have already realized, India is an ideal place to create and implement new projects. Fresh ideas flock here like flies to honey, and the government and domestic private investors try to facilitate their development. With the iMind service and the quality of communication it gives, you can simplify many processes within your business, simplify communication between employees and sponsors, and process ideas for your project in it together.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.