Lt Gen Asim Munir Appointed New Pakistan Army Chief

Islamabad: Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Thursday approved the summary sent by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the appointment of Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir as the next Army chief, and Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the new Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), ending days of speculations, local media reported.
The development came following the President's meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan at Zaman Park, Express Tribune reported.
According to Express News, President Alvi also held a meeting with legal experts at the presidency and signed the summary following the meeting with Khan.
The Ministry of Defence would formally issue a notification about the top military appointments.
Sources said that the new Army chief and CJCSC would meet Alvi soon, Express Tribune reported.
Earlier in the day, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, taking to Twitter, had said that PM Shehbaz Sharif had sent the summary to the President.
"Using his constitutional powers, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has decided to appoint Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Lt Gen Syed Asim Munir as the Chief of the Army Staff," she said.
As per the seniority list, Lt General Asim Munir, Lt General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lt General Azhar Abbas, Lt General Numan Mahmud, and Lt General Faiz Hameed were in contention for the job of CJCSC and Army chief.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday broke his silence on the names he had advised President Arif Alvi to formalise as the next Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), noting that the decision was made based on merit, according to a media report.
In a statement, Sharif said that applying the principle of seniority in state institutions would serve to strengthen them, Samaa TV reported.
He was referring to how he picked the senior-most officer from among the six candidates shortlisted and sent to him to pick the new Army chief and CJCSC, the report said.
Sharif said that despite immense pressure, he made a decision on merit and upheld the principle of seniority.
The Prime Minister though did not clarify what the pressure was or from whom he was facing it, Samaa TV reported.
He added that his administration's top priority is tackling economic instability.
Earlier, Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Thursday arrived at Zaman Park to reportedly meet Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and deposed prime minister Imran Khan after the latter said that the two would "work" together on the appointment of a new army chief, local media reported.
Footage of the president's caravan arriving at Imran Khan's Lahore residence was shared on social media by the PTI amid claims that the two would discuss the party's plan of action ahead of the appointment for the army's top seat, The Express Tribune reported.
In a tweet posted on the PTI's official Twitter handle, the former premier stated that "after the summary is received, the president and I will work according to the Constitution".
Earlier, the PTI chief had said that President Alvi was in contact with him and would consult him on the appointment of a new army chief as he was the party chief, The Express Tribune reported.
He asserted that if the prime minister can liaise with an "absconder" - a reference to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif - then the president can consult with him as he is the party chief.
"I am in contact with the president over the summary related to a key appointment. He will discuss everything with me. The prime minister goes to an absconder so I am a party head," Imran Khan said in an interview on a private news channel.
"The president will absolutely discuss the matter with me," he further said and added that he was not aware of who they will appoint but "the president and I have decided that we will play with this within the law and do whatever is in law and Constitution".
The tweet came only minutes after news broke that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to appoint Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir as the next army chief and Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the new chairman joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC), ending days of speculations.
The announcement was made by Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb in a tweet where she stated that the summary has been sent to President Alvi, The Express Tribune reported.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.