Which bank app offers the best ultimate net banking experience?

Introduced in the early 2000s in India, net banking services, ten years ago, required access to computers. But, nowadays, thanks to technical advancements, you can use these services through your smartphone. This is possible by using a mobile net banking app. If you hold a bank account with net banking enabled, you can download the respective mobile banking app from Play Store or App Store. However, the mobile banking experience may vary from bank to bank. In the article below, you can find the best mobile banking apps in India.
Internet banking or net banking can be defined as a facility offered by banks that enable you to use the bank’s services over the internet without visiting the bank. Availing of banking services without visiting the bank in person is the best advantage of net banking services.
If you wish to opt for internet banking services, you need to register for the facility while opening your account.
After registering for net banking, you will receive your customer ID and password that you can use to access your online bank account.
Following is the list of top mobile banking apps in India.
• IDFC FirstIDFC FIRST Bank
IDFC FIRSTIDFC FIRST Bank is popular for its digital services and customer satisfaction. it offers an integrated mobile application that comes with almost all banking solutions right at your fingertip. You can access your funds, transfer them using UPI, IMPS, RTGS, and NEFT, pay utility and credit card bills and a lot more. IDFC FIRSTIDFC FIRST Bank mobile app is among those net banking apps that allow online applications for various deposit accounts and loans and credits, and you can receive urgent funds instantly after approval. In addition, you can also get banking queries addressed without any hassles. The app is available for both iOS and Android users with a rating of 4.4 stars on the Play Store.
• HDFC bank app
HDFC Bank mobile banking app helps you view your account summary, make credit card payments, transfer funds, and pay utility bills. This mobile banking application is known for having a 4.2-star rating on the Google Play Store. You can customise the home screen of the app at your convenience. The app offers both Hindi and English in its LITE version. You can download HDFC Bank mobile app from App Store as well as Play Store.
• iMobile Pay (app by ICICI bank)
In addition to functions like transferring funds, paying credit card bills, paying utility bills, opening fixed deposits (FDs) and recurring deposits (RDs), and managing life insurance policies, iMobile pay can also help you check your eligibility for various loans. Moreover, through this app, UPI payments can be made instantly even to an email id or mobile number. Information such as your last 3 bank transactions, credit card accounts, and current balance can be accessed through iMobile Pay.
• Axis Mobile
The Axis Mobile app offers facilities like viewing account statements and funds transfers, allows you to schedule credit card payments for a date that suits you. In addition to scheduling payments, you can also convert credit card payments to EMIs, block and replace cards, set limits on debit card purchases, and temporarily deactivate debit cards. You can also add standing instructions to auto-pay bills for more than 200 utility services.
