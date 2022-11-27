France beat Denmark, become 1st team to reach FIFA WC 2022 knockout stage

Doha (Qatar): Defending champions France became the first team to qualify for the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after their fighting 2-1 win over Denmark at Stadium 974 on Saturday.
With two successive wins, the first one against Australia (4-1), the French men now lead Group D with six points, leaving Denmark, Australia and Tunisia to fight for the remaining qualifying spot from the group.
Australia, which earlier in the day defeated Tunisia 1-0, are on three points while Denmark, which drew their first match against Tunisia, have one point in their kitty -- from one loss and one draw.
In the last round matches of the group, Tunisia meet France and Australia take on Denmark, which will turn out to be a winner-takes-it-all clash.
On Saturday, Kylian Mbappe scored both goals while Andreas Christensen struck for Denmark. Mbappe scored in the 61st minute while Christensen equalised seven minutes later for Denmark, only to find the Frenchman scoring again in the 86th minute to register his second goal of the match and the third of the tournament.
After a goalless first half, Mbappe came alive in the second session, producing one breathtaking run, forcing Kasper Schmeichel into a smart save followed by a goal.
Mbappe struck in the 61st minute. The goal came through the combined efforts of Theo Hernandez and Mbappe, the latter converting a pull-back from the former, the ball taking a little deflection off Christensen on its way past Schmeichel.
With two goals today, Mbappe has scored a total of 7 goals, equating Messi's World Cup tally. But what makes Mbappe distinct is the fact that he scored 7 goals in 9 matches whereas Argentina's Messi scored 7 goals in 20 games.
