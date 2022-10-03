Garba, Dandiya held at Lulu Mall Lucknow, Twitterians recall hue and cry over Namaz

[Image shared by Lulu Mall Lucknow on its Facebook page.]
Lucknow: The memories of huge hue and cry over few Muslims offering Namaz rekindled on Twitter Monday when videos and photos of people dancing while playing Garba and Dandiya inside the Lulu Mall in Lucknow surfaced on the social media.
Garba and Dandiya are popular dance during the Hindu festival Navaratri. To suit the occasion and part of Navaratri Celebrations, Lulu Mall organised “Dandiya Night” and asked people to participate.
“Navratri is incomplete without the dandiya. Last night it was nothing less than a grand Navratri celebration at Lulu Mall, Lucknow when Lucknowites danced their heart out at the beats of dandiya”, Lulu Mall wrote on its Facebook page.
The mall also shared photos and images of people celebrating Navaratri.
According to some social media posts, dandiya and garba were also organised at Lulu Mall in Dubai, UAE.
The videos and images of people celebrating and dancing garba and dandiya rekindled in the mind of people the memories of huge hue and cry some right-wing Hindutva groups had made after some Muslims were allegedly seen offering Namaz at Lulu Mall in Lucknow.
Attempts were also made to chant Hanuman Chalisa inside the Lulu Mall premises. Following the protests by right-wing Hindutva groups the state government came into action and made some arrests.
The incident was reported barely a week after the mall was inaugurated in Lucknow.
For its action against those offering Namaz, the state government cited its rule that prohibits “any kind of religious activity” in public places.
Incidentally, 26 Muslim travellers were detained in the last month when they were “caught” offering Namaz by roadside.
After the garba and dadiya at Lulu Mall in Lucknow, Twitterians are asking questions, accusing the administration of hypocrisy and double standard.
“Same lulu mall in Lucknow India has the policy not to offer namaz, why the double standard and hypocrisy? (sic)”, Shaikh Azizur Rahman, freelance correspondent for The Guardian and VOA News, asked.
“Dandiya Night was organized on Navratri in the same Lucknow's LuLu mall where just months back Muslims were jailed for offering Namaz with permission. Apparently, the sentiments of the majority are only hurt by Namaz. Also, the owner of the mall is a Muslim (sic)”, Meer Faisal, an activist, wrote on twitter.
लखनऊ. लूलू मॉल में नवरात्रि के अवसर पर डांस हो रहा, भीड़ भी इकठ्ठा है, कुछ दिन पहले जब नमाज़ पढ़ी गयी थी तब न तो भीड़ इकट्ठा हुई थी न किसी को डिस्टर्ब किया गया था, फिर भी हिंदू संगठनों ने बवाल किया और नमाज को बैन कर दिया गया.. pic.twitter.com/2JsTQxbmhl— Kavish Aziz (@azizkavish) October 2, 2022
“In July, 4 Muslims were arrested for offering Namaz in the basement of Lulu shopping mall in Lucknow, India; In October, Hindus are celebrating Navaratri by dancing dandiya in Lulu shopping mall, Dubai, UAE. They say India is secular! (sic)”, Ashok Swain, Professor at Uppsala University, Sweden, wrote.
Meanwhile, AIMIM National Spokesperson and former MLA, Waris Pathan has raised some crucial questions.
“Today we see people playing garba and dandiya inside trains, on roads, at airports and in malls. We do not have any objection. Certainly no objection, this is your festival and you have every right to celebrate.
“But why the government objects, FIRs are filed and arrests are made when a Muslim offers Namaz in a corner of Mall, Hospital or platforms?” he asked while talking to a TV channel.
