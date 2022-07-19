Few Reasons Why Hindu-Muslim Row Hit Lucknow Lulu Mall

Even after the Lucknow police have made claim to launch a manhunt for miscreants who offered Namaz on Wednesday at Lulu Shopping Mall in Lucknow, CCTV footage reportedly has established a claim that they were novices and non-Muslims too.
Additional DCP Rajesh Shrivastava said the footage made it clear that the men had no clue about how Namaz is offered. While it takes seven to eight minutes to complete the ‘Namaz’, in fact, they finished the Namaz in just 18 seconds. The footage was for just 18 seconds. Was then the whole of an episode a publicity stunt?
It was sad the Hindu fanatics targeted the mall on religious lines ever since it was inaugurated in Lucknow on Sunday July 10, 2022. The Hindu organizations claimed that the mall had given jobs to 80% Muslims and 20% Hindus.
LuLu Group, Lucknow has come forward in refuting such allegations of giving jobs to 70-80% Muslims and said all the workers are local of Uttar Pradesh - majority of them (80%) Hindus, while the rest are Muslims, Christians, and people from other faith.
The management has appealed that the business of Lulu Group must not be made a target and the business should be allowed to run peacefully keeping in mind the interest of consumers.
After watching the viral video, Muslim religious leader Maulana Sufiyan Nizami says that any Namaz can be offered in at least 4 to 5 minutes. Namaz performed in less time than this will not be accepted.
On the other hand, all the believers of Islam in India or the Asian continent are standing in the west direction. Some people came only to make videos of Namaz, not to offer Namaz. This is a conspiracy to defame the Lulu Mall.
To sum up, one can say no other state where Lulu Group is functional faced such a controversy, why then Lucknow Lulu Mall?
The Mall is marred by cynical communal agenda – why the Hindu group targets Lulu Mall? When Lulu Group brings huge investment to UP, how did Hindu-Muslim row hit the mall? It is said the ‘Symbol of jobs’ were painted as Love Jihad. How this controversy was figured out is indeed very sad. Will Yogi Administration take action against the hatemongers? Let us remind you that the project was handled by Yogi Adityanath government.
Since its launch in 2013 in Kochi, LuLu Mall has transformed the way Kerala shops. Being the first avenue for large-scale organised retail in the state, LuLu has been able to stay far ahead of the competition across the state.
The establishment has been able to keep its business in diversified portfolios. It operates in hypermarkets, shopping malls, imports and exports, trading, shipping, IT, travel and tourism, and education. However, Lulu group has kept its retail division as the top priority.
It may be known that the proprietor of the Lulu Establishment is a billionaire, Yusuffali M.A, Chairman and Managing Director, who has its business in Gulf countries. The establishment has spread its wings in various parts of the world and is now on a spree to launch stores in India too. Already, the establishment began its first journey from Kochi.
The iconic project in Kochi was built as per the best international specifications by world-renowned consultant W.S. Atkins of the United Kingdom and housed more than 300 national and international brands of fashion, jewellery, electronics, lifestyle, home furnishing, furniture and accessories, book shops, footwear, etc., 7 theatre multiplex, family amusement center with a bowling alley, 6 fine dining restaurants, 50,000 sq. ft food court with 18 outlets & coffee shops apart from other usual facilities.
Yusuffali MA, Managing Director of the Shopping Mall and the Managing Director of Emke Group, a prominent Gulf based business group said Kochi project consisted of a 300-room five-star hotel and a commercial tower exclusively for the Airlines & Aviation sector. An agreement was signed with the world-renowned Marriot Hotels for the management of the five-star hotel then.
With a golden eye for business, Lulu Group already established a very strong relationship with a majority of Gulf countries over the years and enjoys a very high degree of brand loyalty. Today, it is an international retailer in the Middle East and South Asian countries, and controls more markets and future malls in India – Thiruvananthapuram, Lucknow, Vizag, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru as per international standards.
In Hyderabad, the Lulu Mall has more than 200 national and international brands, a hypermarket, 11 screens multiplex, a family entertainment center, food courts with 2500 seats, and more than 20 F&B outlets and fine dining concepts. Built at a worth of over Dh. 1.7 billion Project, the project was floated in the PPP model.
In 2021, the group forayed into another southern city of Bengaluru. LuLu Group launched the first LuLu Hypermarket and Funtura in Bengaluru at Global Malls. With the launch of Global Malls in Rajajinagar near Vidhan Soudha with unique offerings of Lulu Hypermarket - the biggest Hypermarket in Bengaluru, and a first-of-its-kind entertainment zone, Funtura.
The company has four malls operational in various cities such as Kochi, Thrissur, Trivandrum, and Bengaluru. The fifth one was in Lucknow which is currently under operation. The Group is now planning to invest in smart cities like Chennai, Telangana, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.
Lulu Group currently has a global workforce of 57,000 employees. Lulu International has 200 plus hypermarkets and shopping malls in the Middle East, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, and Egypt.
