Watch Video: Passing Aeroplane makes Jupiter-Moon Conjunction more dazzling

[Hooked in The Sky: Jupiter and Moon as seen in Malegaon on Sunday October 09, 2022 (Photo: Zohair M Safwan/ummid.com)]
Moon-Jupiter Conjunction: Jupiter, the largest planet in our Solar System, Saturday October 08, 2022 hovered very close to Moon, and millions around the world were mesmerised by the spectacle.
On the next day Sunday October 09, 2022, stargazers saw Jupiter a bit farther away from the Moon than what it was on the previous day.
The Moon on Sunday was ‘Blood Moon’, the full moon in October that is also called as ‘Hunter’s Moon’.
It was bright, very bright. Jupiter near it too was shining, as if shining at its maximum.
The Jupiter and Moon were lined up close to each other on Sunday too, and it appeared as if they alone are ruling the Sky! No nearby star or planet was in sight, few farthest looked dim.
[Jupiter and Moon as seen in Malegaon on Sunday October 09, 2022 (Photo: Zohair M Safwan/ummid.com)]
Not like Saturday’s Jupiter-Moon Conjunction, but the astral vista on Sunday too was mesmerising, giving a glimpse of the event that people missed watching the previous day.
As if the beauty of Jupiter and Moon coming close by was not enough to impress, a passing Aeroplane made the astronomical event more dazzling for the stargazers in Malegaon – the Textile City of Maharashtra.
Stargazers in the City watched in awe as the Aeroplane passed by with its red beacon lights twinkling.
Now there were three objects in the Sky – Jupiter, Moon and the Aeroplane slowly coming from the right and crossing first the Jupiter and then Moon – a spectacle that made the day for the people watching it and will surely remain in memory for years to come.
But wait. You can also get a chance to see it if you are in or around Malegaon on Friday November 04, 2022. Stay focused at 09:00 pm to 09:15 pm when the same Aeroplane will fly over the City, and Jupiter and Moon will again be in Conjunction.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.