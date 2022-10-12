MP NEET UG [MBBS, BDS] Counselling 2022 Starts, Register Now

Madhya Pradesh NEET (MBBS, BDS) Counselling 2022: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh has started through its official website dme.mponline.gov.in registration of students who wish to participate in MP NEET UG Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) Counselling 2022 from today i.e. Wednesday October 22, 2022.
Candidates should note that the last date of Online Registration for MBBS and BDS admission counselling in Madhya Pradesh is October 20, 2022 i.e. the registration window will remain open for 09 days.
Candidates should note that registration for Madhya Pradesh Medical Counselling starts with Profile Creation. The Department has published a detailed and step by step guide to create profile and online application process. Candidates are advised to go through the manual before proceeding to apply for counselling.
Candidates can also follow the steps given below for registration.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.
2. Click on "Create Profile" and Enter Your NEET (UG) Roll Number and Password.
3. After creating Profile, click on "Registration" link.
4. Complete the registration form, pay the fees to complete application process.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.
2. Click on "Create Profile" and Enter Your NEET (UG) Roll Number and Password.
3. After creating Profile, click on "Registration" link.
4. Complete the registration form, pay the fees to complete application process.
"After filling the registration form, if candidate is satisfied with the filled information then s/he should click on “Save Data” button".
After registration, candidares are needed to upload certain documents including NEET Admit Card, Class 10th, 11th and 12th marksheets, domicile certificate and affidavit of not being domicile of state other than Madhya Pradesh, and have not taken advantage of domicile of other state.
Candidates should note that their registration will not complete unless they pay the required fees. Therefore, choose the online payment gateway and pay the registration fee using Online Mode.
After paying the registration fee,candidate willbe able to download registration receipt and the registration button tracker will turn green.
• Online Registration on DME Portal: October 12 to 20, 2022 upto 12:00 midnight
• Publication of vacancies and invitation of objection: October 17 to 18, 2022
• Disposal of objection and release of final vacant seats: October 19, 2022
• Publication of State Merit List: October 21, 2022
• Choice Filling and Locking by MP Domicile registered candidates: October 22 to 25, 2022
• Allotment of First Round: October 28, 2022
• Reporting at allotted Medical or Dental College: October 29 to November 04, 2022
• Opt for upgradation: October 29 to November 04, 2022 upto 12:00 midnight
• Online Resignation and Cancellation of allotted seats: October 29 to November 04, 2022 upto 06:00 PM
• Online Registration on DME Portal: October 12 to 20, 2022 upto 12:00 midnight
• Publication of vacancies and invitation of objection: October 17 to 18, 2022
• Disposal of objection and release of final vacant seats: October 19, 2022
• Publication of State Merit List: October 21, 2022
• Choice Filling and Locking by MP Domicile registered candidates: October 22 to 25, 2022
• Allotment of First Round: October 28, 2022
• Reporting at allotted Medical or Dental College: October 29 to November 04, 2022
• Opt for upgradation: October 29 to November 04, 2022 upto 12:00 midnight
• Online Resignation and Cancellation of allotted seats: October 29 to November 04, 2022 upto 06:00 PM
Candidates should note that Second and Consequent rounds will be held for those who are not allotted seat in first round or for the students who are not satisfied with the allotted seat.
Candidates should note that their registration will not complete unless they pay the required fees. Therefore, choose the online payment gateway and pay the registration fee using Online Mode.
After paying the registration fee, candidate will be able to download registration receipt and the registration button tracker will turn green.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.