KCET 2022 Round 1 Schedule Revised, Seat Allotments Delayed

KCET 2022 First Round: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has revised the KCET 2022 First Round (UGCET 2022 First Round) and also extended the date of document verification and downloading verification slip.
Accordingly KCET Mock Allotment Result which was scheduled to be published today will be delayed.
Earlier, KEA had asked candidates seeking admission in Engineering, Architecture, Farm Sciences and other professional courses through Karnataka UGCET 2022 to submit their course and college preferences using Option Entry link to be available on the official website kea.kar.nic.in from October 07, 2022. The last date of Option Entry was October 10, 2022.
However, as per the revised counselling schedule last date of Option Entry has been extended till 04:00 PM on October 13, 2022.
The last date of verification slip that was earlier October 10, 2022 has also been extended till October 12, 2022.
In a separate notification, KEA has also asked candidates to verify their documents on October 11, 2022. As per the original schedule, last date of document verification was October 08, 2022.
Seat Matrix (details of vacant seats) that was supposed to be published on October 07 has also been delayed, and published on October 10, 2022.
The Category wise Seat Matrix (Engineering and Architecture) is now available on the website and can be accessed for reference.
The KEA has not yet confirmed the date and time to publish KCET Mock Allotment and the Real Seat Allotment of KCET First Round of Counselling.
“Further schedule will be notified on the KEA website shortly”, it said.
KCET 2022 was held on from June 16 to 18, 2022. The Kannada language test was held on June 18, 2022, and Karnataka UGCET 2022 result and merit list with candidates' rank were published on July 30, 2022.
However, some students who passed the Pre-University Course (PUC) in 2020-21 approached the Karnataka High Court to challenge the decision of KEA for not considering 2020-21 marks while preparing the KCET ranking 2022.
Following this, the Karnataka High Court directed the KEA to follow the formula suggested by a technical committee and release the KCET revised result and rankings [Read committee's formula here.]
Accordingly, the KEA declared on Saturday October 01, 2022 the revised result of UGCET 2022.
