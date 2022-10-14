KEAM 2022 Medical [NEET UG] Rank List Published - Direct Link

KEAM 2022 NEET UG Medical Counselling: Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) has published today i.e. Friday October 14, 2022 KEAM NEET Rank List 2022, also known as "KEAM 2022 Medical Rank List" containing the name and rank of students who are seeking admission in undergraduate medical courses including MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS etc run by the colleges in Kerala.
1. Click here to go to the official website: www.cee.kerala.in.
2. Click on "Candidates Portal"
3. Click on the link marked as "KEAM 2022 Medical Rank List".
4. Check your rank in the merit list
Candidates should properly check their rank and other details including NEET UG score and marks. In case of any error they should immediately report to CEE Kerala.
"Those who have any complaints regarding the provisional rank list shall sent email with application number and name to the email id ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in on or before 15.10.2022, 12.00 Noon", CEE Kerala said.
Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) had earlier started from October 06, 2022 the facility to upload and submit NEET UG Score and Result of the students who are seeking admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS and other medical and allied medical courses for the year 2022-23.
The last date to submit NEET score was Oct 12, 2022.
Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala had earlier invited online application from the students who passed 12th exam and now seek admission in Medical and Medical Allied courses (including MBBS and BDS) through KEAM 2022 from July 24, 2022.
Candidates should note that CEE Kerala has not confirmed the exact date and time to publish NEET UG 2022 allotment result. It will however do so very soon.
While publishing the rank list CEE Kerala further said Provisional category list for admission to Medical & Medicat Allied Courses will be published soon.
"The allotment for admission to Medical courses will be started as per All India Counselling Schedule published by Medical Counselling Committee", it said.
The inclusion of a candidate in the rank list does not entitle him/her for admission to the courses, unless he/she satisfies all the eligibility conditions for admission to the courses as prescribed in the prospectus for the year 2022", CEE Kerala said.
