KEA UG NEET Counselling 2022: Registration starts, Last date Oct 19

KEA Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has started through its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Online Registration for Combined Centralised Counselling for Admission to Medical (MBBS), Dental (BDS) and AYUSH courses for the year 2022-23 in the state of Karnataka from i.e. Saturday October 15, 2022.
As per the UGNEET 2022 counselling notification released by KEA, online application was supposed to start to Friday October 14, 2022.
The KEA however made available the link of Online Application on Saturday October 15, 2022. Candidates should note that the last date of online application and fee payment is till 04:00 pm o October 19, 2022.
Candidates are advised to carefully read the Information Brochure before applying for Karnataka UGNEET counselling.
Meanwhile, they can use the steps given below to apply for Karnataka medical, dental and AYUSH counselling.
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. From the "Admission" Dropdown Menu, click on UG NEET 2022.
3. Select Medical/Dental or AYUSH as per your choice.
4. Click on UG NEET Online Application.
5. Click on the appropriate link and complete the Online Registration.
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. From the "Admission" Dropdown Menu, click on UG NEET 2022.
3. Select Medical/Dental or AYUSH as per your choice.
4. Click on UG NEET Online Application.
5. Click on the appropriate link and complete the Online Registration.
KCET 2022 registered candidates are required to enter their UG NEET Roll Number.
"Candidates who have already registered with KEA for CET 2021 and verified their documents should compulsorily register for UG NEET 2022 by entering / citing their UGCET 2022 admission ticket number", KEA notification said.
"No change in Verification slip is required for CET 2022 registered candidate", KEA UG NEET notification said.
• Date of application and online registration: October 14 to 19, 2021
• Last date to pay fees: October 19, 2022
• Document verification as per rank wise schedule: October 21 to November 02, 2022
• Marks Entry and uploading of marks card: Will be notified on KEA website later on
• Downloading of verification slip: Will be notified on KEA website later on
• Date of application and online registration: October 14 to 19, 2021
• Last date to pay fees: October 19, 2022
• Document verification as per rank wise schedule: October 21 to November 02, 2022
• Marks Entry and uploading of marks card: Will be notified on KEA website later on
• Downloading of verification slip: Will be notified on KEA website later on
"Detailed information about allotment of seats, schedule for first round of counselling, second round and mop up round etc, and other counselling related information and guidelines will be published later", the KEA said.
KEA conducts combined medical counselling for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and other medical courses after NEET result is announced and NEET rank, merit list and score are published.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.