Malaysia busts Mossad Cell, video shows 'Israeli Agents' hiding their faces in shame

Kuala Lumpur: Security agencies in Malaysia busted Mossad Cell in the country that was involved in recruiting local Malaysians and use them to spy on important sites, including airports, and seeking to penetrate “government electronic companies”, a number of media outlets reported Tuesday.
Mossad is national intelligence agency of Israel notorious for carrying covert operations.
The Malaysian security agencies unearthed the Mossad Cell following the failed kidnapping of a Palestinian Computer Engineer.
According to the local media reports, local Israeli agents tried to abduct the Palestinian man. However, Malaysian police freed him from their custody.
Palestinian computer programmer was bundled into one of two waiting cars by four men involved in the “snatch-and-grab” operation on the night of September 28, Malaysia’s New Straits Times reported Tuesday.
The newspaper said the Palestinian computer programmer, who is from Gaza and has not been named, was forced into a car in the capital on 28 September by Malaysian nationals who had been trained by Mossad.
The man was then taken to a chalet on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur where he was questioned over a video call on matters related to Hamas and its armed wing the Qassam Brigades, the newspaper said.
“A video call had been set up in front of the victim. On the line were two men, believed to be Israelis, whose opening line to him was: ‘You know why you are here,’” the daily said.
“For the next 24 hours, the victim was interrogated and beaten by the Malaysian operatives when his answers were not to the Israelis’ satisfaction.”
A second Palestinian man, who was there at the time of the abduction, was able to contact police who raided the chalet and freed the captive.
"The operatives who did the snatch-and-grab may have had a miscommunication with their Israeli handlers and several other Malaysians waiting at the chalet, because they bungled and let the other Palestinian get away... in fact, he would have been the more prized capture," a source with knowledge of the case told the newspaper.
The two Palestinians have since left Malaysia, according to the report, and at least two Malaysian nationals are being held by police. Video viral on social media shows them hiding their faces in shame in police custody. Watch Video:
Watch| The Malaysian agents of Israeli Mossad who kidnapped a Palestinian man, from Gaza, in Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur, late last September. The man was rescued yesterday by Malaysian police. pic.twitter.com/PIWE1TOI4w
The source said Mossad had used Malaysian nationals it trained in Europe to carry out the operation, according to Al Jazeera Arabic, which also cited Malaysian media as reporting that Mossad had recruited a cell of at least 11 Malaysians to track down Palestinian activists.
