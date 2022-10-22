Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 Merit List - Direct Link

Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 Provisional Merit List: NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board 2022 is set to publish on its official website rajneetug2022.in NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2022 today i.e. Saturday October 22, 2022.
The Provisional Merit List will be released categorywise including State, PwD, Defence/PM, MBC, SC, ST, STA, NRI.
Candidates who have registered for Rajasthan Medical and Dental Counselling can directly access the MBBS and BDS Merit List in PDF using the steps and direct link provided here.
Rajasthan Medical Counselling board has published on October 16, NEET UG 2022 Seat Matrix. Candidates should carefully study the seat matrix before proceeding for choice filling.
Candidates whose names will appear in the Merit List will be allowed to use Choice Filling option from October 22 to 27, 2022.
Candidates should note auto-locking of the choices and options filled will be done at 05:00 pm on October 27, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: rajneetug2022.in.
2. Click on 'NEET UG 2022 Provisional Merit List' under the Download Section of the Home Page.
3. The Merit List will be downloaded in PDF.
4. Check your name and other details.
The board will publish on October 31, 2022 the First Round Allotment Information based on the choices and options entered by the candidates.
Candidates will be able to print allotment letter on-line through website from November 01 to 04, 2022. Reporting cum joining date is also the same.
NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board 2022 in coordination with the Principal Govt Dental College Jaipur had started from Monday December 20, 2021 Online Registration for NEET UG Counselling through its official website rajugmedical2022.in.
The Board had published the NEET UG Provisional List 2022 of PWD, Defence/PM and NRI candidates for document verification on October 19, 2022. As per the schedule released by the board, list for document verification for newly registered candidates is published on October 21, 2022.
