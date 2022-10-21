MCC NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result - Direct Link

MCC NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has published on its official website mcc.nic.in Seat Allotment Result 2022 of MCC NEET UG (MBBS / BDS) Round 1 Counselling on its official website mcc.nic.in.
Candidates who have registered for All India NEET UG Counselling should note the Council released the Provisional Result of Round 1 on Thursday October 20, 2022. The Final Result will be published today i.e. Friday October 22, 2022.
"Provisional Result for Round-1 of NEET UG 2022 Counselling is now available. Final result will be displayed on 21.10.2022. Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS upto 08:00 AM of 21.10.2022 through e-mail", the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mcc.nic.in.
2. Click on 'Provisional Result For Round 1 UG 2022' in the Download section of the Home Page.
3. Follow the instruction to proceed and download Round 1 Seat Allotment Result in PDF.
Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law.
The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.
"Candidates who are allotted seats in 1st Round of MCC NEET MBBS and BDS UG Counselling should report from October 22 to 28, 2022", the Council said.
The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) had started through its official website mcc.nic.in from October 11, 2022 Online Registration for NEET UG First Round Counselling. The last date of registration and choice filling/locking was October 17, 2022.
• Online Registration start date: October 11, 2022.
• Last date to apply: October 17, 2022
• Choice Filling/Locking: October 14 to 18, 2022.
• MCC NEET UG Round 1 Seat allotment Result: October 21, 2022.
• Reporting and Admission confirmation for Round 1: October 22 to 28, 2022.
• MCC NEET UG Round 2 start date: November 02, 2022
• MCC NEET UG 2021 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result date: November 11, 2022.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India will conduct the counselling for 15% All India Quota seats as it was done earlier. Candidates may visit website www.mcc.nic.in for further information regarding cut off marks, etc.
A detailed process with suitable graphics are available on the website for the candidates who have passed National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2022 and are now seeking admission in first year MBBS, BDS and Para Medical courses.
