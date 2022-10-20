Watch: Massive fire brings down Jakarta Mosque dome as renovation goes wrong

TEMPO.CO (Jakarta): In a tragic incident, Jami Masjid housed inside the Jakarta Islamic Center in Indonesia was destroyed by a fire during its renovation on Wednesday.
Dramatic social media footage showed the moment the mosque’s dome collapsed.
The North Jakarta Metro Police on Wednesday immediately initiated an inquiry on the fiery blaze that engulfed the dome of the mosque.
The local police chief adj. Commissioner Slamet Wibisono Yanto explained that investigators believe the fire was caused by sparks during a renovation process for the mosque’s roof.
The renovation used plywood and when the workers wanted to install the roof of the dome of the mosque, the police explained, they melted the membrane or rolled asphalt to attach the roofing material using a fire tool, local media reported.
Police investigators suspect that the spark from the burner hit the glass wool roofing material and eventually caused the fire. He elaborated that the workers tried to put out the fire using the fire extinguisher, but it quickly grew too large and burned the dome until it collapsed.
Nine firefighter trucks were mobilized to put out the fire. Financial losses due to the blaze remain uncalculated.
No one was injured in the fire or the ensuing collapse. Local media added that police are investigating the cause of the fire and have questioned contractors working in the building.
Apart from the mosque, the Islamic Center complex also houses educational, commercial and research facilities.
The giant dome of the Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque in Indonesia has collapsed after a major fire broke out.Officials say there were no victims. pic.twitter.com/1HfypNJcAt— CBS News (@CBSNews) October 19, 2022
The mosque's dome last caught fire during renovations almost exactly 20 years ago, with the October 2002 blaze taking five hours to extinguish.
