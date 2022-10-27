MAH Direct 2nd yr Pharmacy 2022 Merit List - Direct Link

Maharashtra CET Cell Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy (DSP) Admission 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish today i.e. Thursday October 27, 2022 on its official website dsp2022.mahacet.org.in Merit List of students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy (B Pharm and Pharm D) for the academic year 2022-23.
Candidates should note that the DSP Merit List released today will be Provisional. After the release of Provisional Merit List today, candidates can raise objection up to 05:00 pm on October 30, 2022 if they find any error in their personal or academic details. The CET Cell will release DSP 22 Final Merit List after addressing the grievances of the candidates.
Candidates should note that the Final Merit List of candidates applying for DSP 2022 admission will be published on November 01, 2022.
After publication of DSP Final Merit List on November 01, the admission process will move to the next stage when candidates whose names appear in the B Pharm and Pharm D Final Merit List will be required to fill College Choice and Option Form.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dsp2022.mahacet.org.in.
2. Click on "DSP B Pharm and Pharm D Provisional Merit List" on the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with DSP22 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates should note that the CET Cell will publish Seat Matrix giving details of vacant seats in various colleges after publishing the Pharmacy Final Merit List.
Candidates are required to read carefully the Seat Matrix before submitting DSP 2022 Option Form. This is important as allotment of seats will be done based on options submitted by the candidates.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had released on its official website dsp2022.mahacet.org.in the Notification, simultaneously starting online registration for Admission to Direct Second Year (DSP) Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy (B Pharm and Pharm D) for the year 2022-23 from October 10, 2022.
• Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State / All India / NRI / OCI / PIO / CIWGC / FN candidates): October 11 to 21, 2022.
• Display of DSP 2022 Provisional Merit List: October 27, 2022.
• Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: October 28 to 30, 2022.
• Display of DSP22 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: November 01, 2022
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: To be notified later
• Display of Provisional Allotment of DSP 22 CAP Round I: To be notified later
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : To be notified later
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: To be notified later
Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in Pharmacy (DSP 2022) started after MHT CET result that was declared on September 15, 2022.
Candidates passing D Pharm (Pharmacy Diploma) or selected course in BSc with approved subjects are eligible for admission in Direct Second Year B Pharmacy admission.
Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2022-2023 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.
Meanwhile, in an important notification Maharashtra CET Cell said, Final Year candidates who are reappearing for the MSBTE Summer 2022 Re-Examination shall wait till the result is declared.
"Such candidates can fill and confirm the application form once the result is declared by the MSBTE", the CET Celle said.
