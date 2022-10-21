KCET 2022 Mock Allotment - Direct Link to Check

KEA Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy Mock Allotment Result 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is set to publish today i.e. Friday October 21, 2022 on its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Mock Allotment Result for the students who are seeking admission in First Year Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Farm Sciences (Agriculture / Veterinary and others) and other courses based on KCET 2022.
As per the revised schedule released by KEA, KCET Mock Result will be published on the official website after 11:00 am today.
Candidates should note that the Mock Result published today will be only indicative. Real and actual result of UGCET 2022 Round 1 Counselling will be published on October 28, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
2. On the link "KCET 2022 Mock Allotment Results".
3. Enter CET Number.
4. Click on the submit button and proceed to check Mock Allotment Result.
Candidates will be allowed to change, modify, re-order their options after the publication of Mock result today i.e. October 21, 2022. The last date to change options is October 26, 2022.
The KEA was scheduled to publish KCET Mock Allotment Result on October 13, 2022 and the Real Allotment Result on October 17, 2022. The KEA however revised the counselling schedule and in a notification released on October 13, 2022.
• Publication of Mock Allotment Result: October 21, 2022
• Provision to change or modify options: October 21 to 26, 2022
• Publication of First Round Allotment result: October 28, 2022
• Exercise of choices by the candidates against the allotted seats in the 1st round: October 28 to 30, 2022
• Payment of fees and downloading of admission order: October 29 to November 02, 2022
• Last date of reporting to the allotted college: November 03, 2022 before 05:30 pm
The Category wise Seat Matrix (Engineering and Architecture) was earlier published on the website, and candidates are advised to study properly the vacant seat details before proceeding for option entry.
Candidates should note that admission and seat allotments will be done based solely on the options submitted by the candidates subject to the condition that the seats are vacant and a candidate's KCET Rank and Score are enough to fulfil the eligibility.
