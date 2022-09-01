JEE Advanced 2022: Link to Download Candidate Response Sheet

JEE Advanced 2022: IIT Bombay is set to publish today i.e. Thursday September 01, 2022 at 10:00 am copy of candidate responses, also called as candidate response sheet or OMR sheet, on the JEE Advanced 2022 official website jeeadv.ac.in.
IIT Bombay conducted JEE Advanced for this year on Sunday August 28, 2022. As per the JEE Advanced schedule 2022, the candidate responses will be published on the official website today at 10:00 am.
"Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2022 website on Thursday, September 01, 2022 by 10.00 am", IIT Bombay said.
1. Click here to go to official website: jeeadv.ac.in.
2. Click on the “Download” shown in the main menu.
3. Log-in using user ID and Password.
4. Click on the given link to download the OMR sheet.
IIT Bombay had earlier published the JEE Advanced question papers - Paper 1 (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) and Paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) that can be downloaded from the website.
JEE Advanced Answer Keys will be released on September 03 whereas JEE Advanced 2022 Result will be announced on September 11.
Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 will be done from September 11 to 12, 2022. AAT 2022 result will be announced on September 17, 2022.
Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 Process and Counselling is tentatively begin from September 12, 2022.
