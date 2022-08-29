JEE Advanced 2022: Question Papers published, Response Sheet on Sept 1

JEE Advanced 2022: IIT Mumbai has released on Monday August 29, 2022 the Question Papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2, of JEE Advanced 2022 on its official website jeeadv.ac.in. The Candidates Responses (OMR Response Sheet) will be published on Thursday Sept 01, 2022, candidates should note.
JEE Advanced was held in India and abroad on Sunday August 28, 2022..
JEE Advanced is conducted for admission in IIT and other premium engineering institutions located in select cities of India.
Candidates who appeared for the important entrance exams can download the question papers from the official website.
1. Click here to go to the official website: jeeadv.ac.in.
2. Click on "Paper 1" or "Paper 2" in the Announcement Section of the Home Page.
3. The Question Paper will be available for reference in PDF.
Candidates should note that they do not require to log-in to download the question paper.
This is unlike the Candidates Responses (OMR sheet) for which a candidate is needed to log in using ID and Password.
As per the JEE Advanced Schedule 2022, OMR sheet or candidates responses will be published on Thursday September 01, 2022.
On the other hand, JEE Advanced Answer Keys will be released on Septmber 03 whereas JEE Advanced 2022 Result will be announced on September 11.
