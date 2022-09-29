TN Paramedical Degree 2022 Allotment Letter - Direct Link to Download

TN Paramedical Degree Counselling 2022: Candidates participating in Tamil Nadu Paramedical Degree Admission Counselling 2022 can now download now Round 1 allotment result in PDF from the official website tnmedicalselection.net the direct link of which is also given below.
Candidates who are allotted seats in the first round can download allotment order and report to the allotted college from today i.e. September 29, 2022.
As per the original schedule earlier released by the TN Medical Selection Committee and state Health Department, First Round Allotment result of Paramedical Degree Counselling was released on Wednesday September 28, 2022.
The Medical Selection Committee published on Wednesday the Allotment Result (Result of 1-A Round or Round 1) of the candidates who come under the General Category having Merit Rnks from GR 001 to GR 11380 and marks from 200 to 170 will be allotted seats in 1-A round.
After downloading the allotment letter candidates should proceed for admission confirmation. The last date to do is Oct 10.
“Admission confirmation and reporting date and time for General Category candidates who are allotted seats in 1-A Round is till October 10, 2022”, TN Medical Selection Committee notification said.
1. Click here to go to the offficial website: tnmedicalselection.net.
2. Under the drop-down menu 'PMC Courses' click on 'Paramedical Degree Courses'.
3. Click on the link marked as "Allotted List for Paramedical Degree Courses Released 28.09.2022"
4. The list containing the names of 6,341 candidates in PDF file of 427 pages will open.
5. In case your name is in the list, log-in to download allotment order and confirm admission in the allotted college.
According to the TN Paramedical Degree Counselling Schedule 2022, the Medical Selection Committee will start Registration, Payment of Fees, Choice Filling and Locking from Saturday September 29, 2022 for 1-B Round. Last date of registration and choice filling is October 02, 2022.
Candidates whose ranks are from GR 11381 to GR 28583 and marks from 169.97 to 150.00 will be allotted seats in 1-B round.
The Medical Selection Committee will publish the Allotment List (Result of 1-B Round or Round 2) of the candidates who come under the General Category on October 03, 2022.
The candidates who are allotted seats in the 1-B Round of Paramedical Degree Counselling will be able to download allotment letter from October 03, 2022.
“Admission confirmation and reporting date and time for General Category candidates who are allotted seats in 1-B Round is till October 10, 2022”, TN Medical Selection Committee notification said.
TN Medical Selection Committee had published the Merit List, Marks and Rank of the candidates on September 16, 2022. It asked candidated to fill options and choices till Sep 27, 2022.
TN Medical Counselling for Paramedical Degree is held for admission in B.Pharm, B.P.T., B.ASLP, B.Sc. (Nursing), B.Sc. Radiography and Imaging Technology, B.Sc. Radio Therapy Technology, B.Sc. Cardio-Pulmonary Perfusion Technology, B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Technology, B.Sc. Operation Theatre & Anaesthesia Technology, B.Sc. Cardiac Technology, B.Sc. Critical Care Technology, B.Sc. Dialysis Technology, B.Sc. Physician Assistant, B.Sc. Accident & Emergency Care Technology, B.Sc. Respiratory Therapy, B.OPTOM, B.O.T, B.Sc. Neuro Electro Physiology, B.Sc. Clinical Nutrition and other courses.
The complete list of degree courses, available seats and name and address of colleges are given in the prospectus.
