KEAM 2022 Second Allotment (Engineering, Architecture) Published - Check Here

KEAM 2022 Second Phase Allotment: Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has published on Thursday September 29, 2022 the Second Phase Allotment Result of the students who appeared for KEAM 2022 and are now seeking admission in First Year Engineering and Architecture courses for the year 2022-23.
CEE Kerala had earlier asked the students who appeared for KEAM 2022 and are seeking admission in Engineering and Architecture courses to complete option registration, re-arrange and confirm colleges of their choice.
Based on the options filled by the students, CEE Kerala had published KEAM Trial Allotment on September 27, 2022.
As per the schedule released earlier, CEE Kerala has released on Thursday Sep 30 KEAM 2022 Second Phase Allotment on its official website.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.
2. Click on the given link to go to KEAM 2022 Candidate Portal
3. Log-in using Application Number, Password and Access Code.
4. Click on the given link marked as "Second Phase Allotment" to check the seat allotment result.
Candidates who get allotment shall have to confirm admission and remit the fee to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations as shown in the allotment memo from September 30, 2022.
Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) had published on September 21, 2022 the First Phase Allotment Result of the students who appeared for KEAM 2022 and are now seeking admission in First Year Engineering and Architecture courses for the year 2022-23.
Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Government Kerala has published on its official website cee.kerala.gov.in KEAM 2022 Rank List of Engineering stream.
CEE Kerala had declared KEAM 2022 result on August 04, 2022. But, the rank list of students on the other hand has been published on September 06, 2022.
KEAM 2022 Entrance Examination for Engineering and Pharamcy was held on July 04, 2022 at different centres in Kerala and in Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.
