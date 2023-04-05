Malegaon student gets Masters from Coventry University, UK

London: In yet another landmark achievement by a Malegaonian, Altamash Khan, has got masters from Coventry University, United Kingdom.
Altamash Khan is son of Masood Ahmad Khan - a builder, of Aqsa Colony area of Malegaon.
Altamash Khan completed Masters in Chemical Engineering (Oil and Gas) from United Kingdom’s prestigious Coventry University in January 2023.
The graduation ceremony was held last month at CU London Campus for which Altamash Khan’s parents were also invited.
Altamash Khan had completed his schooling and junior college from ATT High School & Jr College – a premium institution of Malegaon established more than hundred years ago.
Altamash took admission at KK Wagh Engineering College in Nashik for graduation, and later flew to London for post-graduation.
“He always wanted to do something different. This is why he chose not so easy task of taking admission in a foreign university for PG”, Amjad Khan, Altamash Khan’s maternal uncle, told ummid.com.
“His academic record was impressive, and his pass percentage in 12th HSC was enough to get him admission in any university."
“His academic record was impressive, and his pass percentage in 12th HSC was enough to get him admission in any university."
“After consultations with his teachers and parents, and a bit of research, Altamash decided to take admission at Coventry University in United Kingdom”, he said.
Coventry University is a public research university in Coventry, England. The origins of Coventry University can be linked to the founding of the Coventry School of Design in 1843.
It was known as Lanchester Polytechnic from 1970 until 1987, and then as Coventry Polytechnic until the Further and Higher Education Act 1992 afforded its university status that year and the name was changed to Coventry University.
Having two principal campuses, CU is UK's fastest growing university and the country's fourth largest overall.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.