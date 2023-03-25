‘A huge majority of Hindus love me, but…’: Dr Zakir Naik in Muscat

Muscat (Oman): Renowned Islamic Preacher, Dr Zakir Naik, said a huge majority of Hindus in India and abroad love him and listen to his lectures in person as well as on YouTube and other media platforms.
“Millions of people attend my programs. When I visited Kishanganj in Bihar there were hundreds of thousands of people in attendance. At least 20 per cent of them were non-Muslims”, Dr Zakir Naik said while delivering a lecture at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) in Muscat on Thursday.
“But the problem is “vote bank politics” which is creating a problem”, he added.
Zakir Naik recalled how people who attended his programs and listened to his talk, praised his work.
“They come to me after the program and say, Zakir Bhai what we learned in the last two hours (in his lecture), we have not learnt after 40 hours of lectures on our religion," the Islamic preacher said.
Dr Zakir Naik is in Sultanate of Oman for Ramadan Lecture Series. He delivered his first lecture titled 'The Holy Quran is a Global Necessity'. on Thursday March 23, that coincided with the first day of Ramadan, at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) in Muscat.
After the Question and Answer Session Thurdsay, a Hindu doctor, Aarti took Shahada and embraced Islam. Dr Aarti is one of the several who took Shahada at Dr. Zakir’s programme in Oman, according to videos shared on social media.
Dr Zakir Naik is scheduled to deliver his second lecture today i.e. Saturday March 25, 2023 in cooperation with Sultan Qaboos University. The lecture is titled “Prophet Muhammad [PBUH] A Kindness to Humankind”.
Dr Zakir Naik is a native of India but he moved to Malaysia after the BJP led government in New Delhi filed a number of police cases against him. Dr Zakir Naik used the platform to refute all the allegations against him.
"Allhamdulillah, when a judge in the Indian court said, (when they wanted to attach all my properties) the judge was a Sikh, Manmohan Singh. Fortunately, he had seen many of my talks. He said, to the lawyer of the government, you point out one statement of Dr. Zakir Naik, in context, in any lecture where he promotes terrorism, I will attach all his property," Zakir Naik said.
Zakir Naik was referring to Justice Manmohan Singh who was heading the Appellate Tribunal for PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) in New Delhi, restrained the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from taking over Naik's properties attached by the agency.
