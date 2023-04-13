In Ukraine's first, Zelensky hosts Ramadan Iftar for Muslim soldiers

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday April 7, 2023 celebrated Ramadan and hosted official Iftar with Ukrainian Muslim soldiers who were observing fast during the Holy Month.
Iftar is the meal eaten to break the daily fast during the holy month of Ramadan.
This was the first official Iftar hosted by Ukrainian President. Accordingly, Zelensky stated that this would become an annual “new tradition of respect”.
Zelensky addressed attendees at the Iftar dinner, including representatives of the diplomatic corps, leaders of the Mejlis, the highest executive-representative body of the Crimean Tatars, and representatives of the Muslim clergy.
"And with this, we affirm that Ukraine values every person, values every community," Zelensky said, adding that "diversity is part of Ukraine's character", he said.
He expressed gratitude to the Muslim community and noted that the month of Ramadan was respected throughout Ukraine, even in combat situations on the front line.
The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia over the annexation of Crimea was also mentioned. Since Moscow’s invasion in February 2021, Ukraine has launched multiple strikes against Russian positions in the region.
Zelensky has pledged to liberate Crimea, emphasizing that it remains part of Ukrainian society.
He also criticized Russia’s treatment of Muslims in Crimea, stating that the country’s efforts to enslave Ukraine and other European nations began with the occupation of Crimea and subsequent repressions against Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar freedom.
In Zelensky’s view, the liberation of Crimea is necessary not only for Ukraine but for the world as a whole.
Population of Muslims in Ukraine is about 1 per cent of the total.
